KC(M) launches outfit for NoRKs

The Kerala Congress (M), which seeks a transition from the mass-based structure to a cadre-based outfit and revive its shrinking vote base, has launched a feeder organisation exclusively for non-resident Keralites (NoRKs).

At a function held in Kottayam on Saturday, party chairman Jose K. Mani inaugurated the outfit, Pravasi Kerala Congress (M), and attended its first State committee meeting. George Abraham, State-coordinator of the new organisation, presided over the function.

Mr. Mani said the country should be able to utilise the wealth of experience possessed by the Keralite expatriates who had returned to their homeland. “Each of the Keralite expat is familiar with the universal culture. We need to think about how this culture can be utilised for the development of our country. The formation of the Pravasi Kerala Congress (M) is a move in this direction,” Mr. Mani said.

Commenting on the initiative, a senior party leader said the move followed realisation of the role played by the non-resident Keralites in setting the agenda of political discourses. A good number of youngsters, who belonged to the families that maintained a close connection with the regional party from Central Travancore, are increasingly moving abroad. The new outfit is a move by the party to engage with them and bridge their perceived distance to the Kerala Congress ideology,” he said.

The party is also networking with young professionals from different fields comprising media, health, information technology and architecture.