KC(M) keen to stake claim to more seats in Parliament election

June 28, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the major coalitions in Kerala begin to gear up for Lok Sabha elections next year, the Kerala Congress (M) led by by Jose K. Mani has started discovering the red lines within the Left Democratic Front and work out a strategy to affirm its special position in the agrarian core of Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts.

A steering committee meeting of the regional party, which was held here the other day, discussed in detail the party present position in each of these Lok Sabha constituencies and made an in-principle decision to stake claim for at least two.

“While there will be no change in Kottayam, which is our sitting seat, we are counting on a different set of calculations to come into play while fielding candidates in the remaining seats of Central Travancore. After all, KC(M) is the only party other than the CPI(M) to boast representation in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,” pointed out a senior KC(M) leader.

The party, according to him, will be more keen to fancy its chances in Pathanamthitta constituency, where it currently holds three out of the total seven assembly segments. Besides holding the Poonjar, Kanirappally and Ranni seats, the KC(M) also claims a huge support base in Thiruvalla and Aranmula as well. Of the remaining four seats, the CPI(M) holds two while the rest is shared equally between the JD(S) and the CPI.

In Idukki, however, the party holds just one out of the five seats with the LDF while the remaining two seats are with the United Democratic Front. However, the recent confrontations between the settler farmers and the LDF government over a range of issues and the strong presence of its arch rival, the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph, are the two key factors that stand in its way there.

While preparing to raise the stake in Central Travancore, the KC(M) also expects the move to generate stiff opposition from partners, especially as it shares a competing interest with the CPI to become the second biggest party in LDF.

Meanwhile, the upcoming election is most likely to witness a direct clash between the rival Kerala Congress parties in Kottayam – a sitting seat of the KC(M) . Mr.Joseph’s party has already staked its claim for the seat and is most likely to field its working chairman P.C. Thomas in the seat.

Since Idukki and Pathanamthitta have become the sitting seas of the Congress, the Kerala Congress will remain firm on its demand for the Kottayam seat. A clear picture, however, will emerge only after the seat-sharing talks and selection of the candidate‘, Mr. Thomas said.

