KC(M) groups seek time to select parliamentary leader

Amid emerging signs of a possible thaw within the Kerala Congress (M), the opposing factions have now approached the Speaker seeking more time to elect the new parliamentary party leader.

Sources said Roshy Augustine, MLA, a confidant of the KC(M) vice chairman Jose K. Mani, had written to the Speaker requesting 15 more days to select the new parliamentary party leader. It, however, was followed by another letter with a similar request, from Kaduthuruthy MLA Mons Joseph, of the P.J. Joseph faction. Mr. Mons Joseph said the letter had been issued in his capacity as the KC(M) parliamentary party secretary. It was in response to an ultimatum served by Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to reveal the name of the newly elected parliamentary party leader before June 9.

All MLAs consulted

“The letter was prepared after consultations with our five MLAs, including Roshy Augustine. It also seeks to maintain the existing arrangement of seats for the party MLAs in the Assembly, besides more time to select the new parliamentary party leader and the party chairman,” he said.

Regarding the letter served by Mr. Augustine, Mr. Joseph said he was free to issue a letter in his own capacity as an MLA of the party.

The development comes even as efforts are on to strike a deal between the factions. Mr. Joseph has expressed his willingness to convene the party State committee if consensus eludes the parliamentary party and high power committee meetings.