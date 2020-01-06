KC(M) feud plays out in Kuttanad too

The feud in the Kerala Congress (M) now appears moving from the rubber heartland to the State’s rice bowl.

After an intense fight over the Pala seat and a direct encounter at Akalakkunnam grama panchayat, the warring factions have set their eyes on the Assembly seat at Kuttanad, where a byelection is set to take place soon following the demise of Thomas Chandy.

Claims

The affirmation of their claims on the seat, reminiscent of the self-defeating fight in Pala, is sure to trouble the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the coming days.

At a district-level leadership meet here on Monday, Jose K. Mani asserted the party’s right over the Assembly seat.

“Kuttanad was given to the KC(M) in 2011 following deliberations within the UDF when the Congress wanted to contest from Punalur. We still hold the right to nominate a candidate to the seat,” he said. He also spoke about the faction’s plan to field its own candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

The KC(M) group led by party working chairman P.J. Joseph, on the other hand, appears determined not to give up this time as in Pala. “The seat belongs to us and there is no scope for any dispute. The party has received an assurance in this regard from the UDF,” Mr. Joseph told reporters, in response to Mr. Mani’s remark.

Meanwhile, the factional fight has put the UDF in Kottayam in an embarrassing position. Accusing the Mani group of not honouring the intra-party power-sharing pact, the Joseph faction now looks set to move no-confidence motions against leaders of the rival faction at the Changanassery municipality and the Kanjirappally block panchayat.

Demands

“The UDF has acknowledged our demands as legitimate but is doing nothing to implement them. So we are forced to move the motion,” said Saji Manjakadambil, district president of the KC(M) Joseph faction.

Sophi Joseph,a Mani loyalist, was to step down from the president post of the Kanjirappally block on November 20 last year to enable Mariyamma Joseph of the Joseph faction to occupy the seat. At the Changanassery municipality, Sajan Francis, a Joseph loyalist, was to take over the local body’s chairman post from Lalichan Kunniparambil, a Mani group loyalist, in August for the remaining term of 15 months.

With the factional feud reaching a new high after the Pala byelection, the Mani faction backed out of these agreements brokered by the UDF.