KC(M) factions issue separate whips

Joseph group asks MLAs to vote for UDF in RS poll, Mani faction asks them not to vote

The fight between the Kerala Congress (M) factions over the party title and symbol reached a new high on Friday with both sides issuing separate whips to the party legislators with regard to casting their votes in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election and the proposed no-confidence motion against the State government.

While Mons Joseph, leader of the faction led by KC(M) working chairman P.J. Joseph, issued a whip to all five KC(M) legislators to vote for the UDF candidate and for the no-confidence motion, Roshy Augustine of the rival Jose K. Mani camp issued a separate whip to abstain from voting.

“Roshy Augustine, who is the party whip as per the records of the Assembly, has directed party MLAs not to attend the discussions over the no-confidence motion to be moved by the UDF on August 24 and not to cast votes as well. The MLAs are also directed not to participate in any of the proceedings with the regard to it. KC(M) MLAs should also take the same stance in the voting process to elect the new Rajya Sabha member,” the Mani faction said in a press release.

May move poll panel

Both factions are expected to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking disqualification of MLAs who would violate the whip.

In November last year, the Mani group had approached the Assembly Speaker seeking to dismiss any claims by Mr. Joseph and his faction for the posts of parliamentary party leader or the parliamentary party whip as these appointments were unlawful and hence void.

Alleging that Mr. Augustine was arbitrarily replaced as the party whip ‘solely for proclaiming his allegiance to Jose K. Mani, MP,’ it also urged the Speaker to maintain the status quo until the ECI pronounced a final order in the dispute regarding the party symbol of ‘two leaves.’