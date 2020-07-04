KC(M) faction convenes meet to decide on future

To decide on its future course of action, the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani has convened a steering committee meeting of the party on Wednesday to discuss the possibilities of aligning with the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

According to party sources, the meeting will discuss the favourable stance adopted by the CPI(M) State secretariat towards the regional party, among other things. The move comes even as the faction is busy reporting its stance to the cadre by holding meetings at different levels. The outcome of these meetings is expected to be discussed at the steering committee.

Despite opposition from the CPI, the CPI(M) is learnt to have activated a back room channel of communication with the Mani group at the local level. As per reports, the faction has been asked to declare its political stance without delay to decide on whether or not to proceed with its induction in the LDF.

Speaking to the mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Mani dismissed possibilities of holding talks with the United Democratic Front (UDF) any further. “We have decided to stand on our own for the time being and will take a right decision at an appropriate time. There is no point in continuing talks with the UDF,” he said.

Responding to the developments, rival group leader P.J. Joseph reiterated that more people would come to his side as majority of KC(M) followers preferred to stay with the official group faction in the UDF. “We have already seen how the senior leaders with the Mani faction, including Josmon Mundakkal and Prince Luckose, decided to join the official faction and remain in the UDF. The exodus will continue in the coming days as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife about the UDF trying to woo P.C. George, MLA, to its side to make up for the loss of the Mani group. The move, however, appears to have not gone down well with the ‘A’ group leaders in the Congress.

On Saturday, a group of Youth Congress workers staged a protest against senior Congress leader Joseph Vazhakkan at Erattupetta for allegedly holding secret meetings with regard to the possible induction of Mr. George into the coalition. The Congress activists, who attended the meeting, sought to counter these protesters, leading to a minor clash.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission is likely to consider on Tuesday a dispute between KC(M) factions over the allocation of KC(M)’s official election symbol ‘two leaves’ for a byelection in a local body ward.