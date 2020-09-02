KC(M) district committees to act against rebels

A steering committee meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K. Mani here on Tuesday decided to direct the district committees to take stern action against those who do not return to the party fold.
The meeting, convened in the backdrop of the Central Election Commission’s order allocating the party symbol to the KC(M) faction led by Jose K. Mani, also decided to approach Assembly Speaker seeking action against the party legislators who had violated the official whip to abstain from the Rajya Sabha election and the no-confidence motion last week.
Observing that the CEC order would give a major boost to the party cadre, the meeting noted that many, including elected representatives in local bodies, had been contacting the party leadership over the past two days for returning to the party fold. It is an opportunity for all of them to accept the leadership of Jose K. Mani and become part of the official Kerala Congress (M).
The meeting, presided over by Jose K. Mani, was attended by Thomas Chazhikadan, MP; Roshy Augustine and N. Jayaraj, MLAs; and senior party leaders, including Joseph M. Puthussery and Stephen George.
