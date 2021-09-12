KC(M) comes out in support of Pala Bishop

KOTTAYAM

12 September 2021 18:18 IST

As the controversy over remarks of Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt continue to rage, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani has warned that any attempt to distort the prelate’s words will be against the general interests of society.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Mani said the Bishop had only sought to shed light on drug abuse as a social evil. Highlighting the need to build social resistance against the drug rackets, he said those who had been abusing the bishop for his statement were indeed attempting to break the atmosphere of religious harmony.

“There is no doubt that drugs are the biggest threat to society,” he said, adding that any attempt to abuse the prelate for his words should be opposed.

The response of Mr. Mani assumes significance as he is regarded as one among the few politicians to hold strong ties with the Bishop House in Pala. The perceived delay in him responding to the raging controversy did trigger a lot of speculation among political circles.