KC(M) chairman to address CPI(M) forum

His father, the late K. M. Mani, had addressed a CPI(M) function four years ago

On Thursday, when Jose K Mani addresses a seminar organised in connection with the CPI(M) district conference in Kottayam, the Kerala Congress (M) chairman will be hoping to differentiate himself from his predecessor- K.M. Mani.The last time when the late Kerala Congress stalwart and former Finance Minister of Kerala hadaddressed a CPI(M) function was exactly four years ago.

The occasion – a seminar in connection with the CPI(M) State conference in Thirssur,had also triggered speculations over the regional party tacking leftwards. The event, according to the KC(M) leaders,was the most significant development in the fast- deteriorating relationship between the regional party and the Congress led United Democratic Front.“Mr.Mani became an active participant in CPI(M) conventions since 2011; he attended party plenum in Palakkad and even the inauguration of the new press unit of the party mouthpiece- the Deshabhimani.

Notably, all these events had the presence of either Pinarayi Vijayan or Kodiyeri Balakrishnan – the senior most CPI(M) leaders in the State,” pointed out a senior Kerala Congress leader. The ridge within the UDF widened further post the death of Mr.Mani one and half years later and this, coupled with a vertical split of the KC(M),opened up a new political space in Central Travancore .

The development proved a lucky stroke for the left, which seized on this opportunity and drew the KC(M) to its foldOver a year and two elections later,the KC(M) now remains an integral part of the LDF’s electoral plans in the region – long regarded as a bastion of anti-left politics. And the CPI(M) as lead partner of the left coalition has been reactive to the regional party led by the Mani junior, which is finally experiencing something of a reprieve after a long phase of decline.

``This is part of a long-term and ambitious project to reshaping the region’s politics through consolidation of the Christian vote bank. The appearance of Mr.Mani in the CPI(M) forum should be viewed in this backdrop’‘, he added.The seminar `Dhanavichara Sadassu’, in which Mr.Mani will speak, is slated to be inaugurated by the CPI(M) Central Committee member and former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.