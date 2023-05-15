ADVERTISEMENT

KC(M) calls for high-level coordination committee to address wildlife attacks

May 15, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Jose K. Mani demands that the police should be given the same powers as the Forest department to ensure protection of life and property of people

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to constitute a high-level coordination committee headed by department secretaries to find a permanent solution to the raging wildlife attacks.

In a statement here recently, Mr. Mani demanded that the police should be given the same powers as the Forest department to ensure protection of life and property of people when wild animals enter inhabited areas. A case in point is the empowerment of the police along with the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) for vehicle inspections and other legal actions related to vehicles.

According to him, Kerala shares a long boundary of 16,846 km with forests, which include areas belonging to 221 local governments in 51 Assembly constituencies The number of people inhabiting these areas, meanwhile, is estimated as 34,36,142.

“There is a need for joint efforts by various departments to prevent wildlife attacks. Discussions will have to be held constantly with the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment. Not even a single inch of land can be allotted for afforestation in Kerala which has 30 lakh landless people,” he said.

To study these matters, a high-powered committee should be formed under the leadership of the Chief Secretary with the State Environment Secretary as the convener and the secretaries of various departments as its members. This committee, according to him, should conduct sittings at locations of human-wildlife conflicts and submit reports within six months.

