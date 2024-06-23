KC(M) calls for efforts to address issues of settler farmers

Amid intense debates within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, a steering committee meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) on Sunday assessed that the inability to promptly resolve issues related to settler farmers in the high-ranges too contributed to its setback.

The meeting, presided over by party chairman Jose K. Mani, decided to request the LDF to form a sub-committee. This sub-committee would focus on the constitution of a land reform commission and suggest solutions to issues such as wildlife attacks.

The committee emphasized that the grassroots sections, who have historically supported the Left, distanced themselves from the Left Front in this parliamentary election. In light of this, it was noted that the State government should be prepared to adjust its priorities accordingly.

The party also called for collective action by the coalition, urging unity beyond personal criticism to correct its course. It emphasized that all constituent parties of the LDF share collective responsibility for both the victories and defeats of the coalition.

A parliamentary party meeting of the KC(M) held here the other day had already called for the constitution of a Land Reforms Commission to revamp all land-related rules and regulations in the State. The meeting highlighted contradictions in the current regulations and also raised concerns over an order issued by the Revenue Principal Secretary on June 1, which revised the guidelines in a circular from the State Land Board last October to permit the use of plantation land for other purposes.

Before the steering committee meeting in the evening, Mr. Mani received a warm reception from party workers celebrating his re-election to the Rajya Sabha. Vice-chairman Thomas Chazhikadan, Government Chief whip N.Jayaraj and others were present