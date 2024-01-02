KC(M) breaks silence, acknowledges strong stance by churches on Manipur

January 02, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In line with a fire-fighting exercise launched by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to address the resentment over a controversial remark made by Minister Saji Cheriyan against Church heads, the Kerala Congress (M), a key ally of the Left Democratic Front, has broken its silence over the issue.

In a statement, KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani held that the LDF government treated the churches as well their stance with respect and requested not to regard any differing remarks as the government’s opinion. He also acknowledged the strong stance adopted by the Christian churches on the Manipur issue.

“Everyone knows the strong stance taken by the Christian churches on the Manipur issue. What needs to be done now is to keep on fighting unitedly,” he said.

Holding that it was usual for those holding constitutional positions such as the Prime Minister to invite church heads to different functions, he said their attendance at such functions should not be construed as an endorsement of the political positions of the governments that extended the invite.

The KC(M), he said, was the first party to visit Manipur after the riots and raise a strong protest against the brutal genocide both inside and outside Parliament.

The regional party, which has been on an overdrive to expand its base among the Christian communities of central Travancore, was caught in a bind by the Minister’s criticism of the church heads for their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

