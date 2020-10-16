KC(M) base no more anti-communist: CPM

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday said the traditional support base of the Kerala Congress (M) in Central Travancore had abandoned their anti-communist attitude that had benefitted the UDF for long.
He said the CPI(M) State secretariat, which discussed Jose. K. Mani’s possible entry into the LDF, also weighed the encyclicals of Pope Francis.
The Pope had repeatedly criticised the excesses of global capitalism and the wealth gap it had created in society. Pope Francis had also noted how global capitalism had wreaked havoc on the life of ordinary people, chiefly farmers.
He said the Pope’s message might also have influenced Mr Mani’s decision to work in league with the LDF. The decision also indicated a seismic shift in the political thinking of traditional UDF voters. They had opted for the LDF given its opposition to the anti-farmer policies of the Centre. LDF’s secular politics rooted in progressive ethos was a big draw for voters resentful of the dalliance of the UDF with the Sangh Parivar.
The CPI(M) would observe October 17 as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath