KC(M) asserts its commitment to farmers beyond religion

April 11, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party for a bigger share of the Christian votes in the agrarian belts of Central Travancore, the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] here on Tuesday asserted its commitment to the cause of the farming community irrespective of its religion or caste.

The regional party, which commands a significant presence in the rubber-growing areas of the State, chose to deliver its message on the occasion of the fourth death anniversary of K.M. Mani, the party’s founder leader and proponent of the ‘Toiling Class Theory’.

Addressing the gathering at the remembrance meet, KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani stated that the party would continue with its protests on behalf of the farmers with more strength and vigour.

“There will be no compromise in our stance on behalf of the farmers,” he said, holding that the late K.M. Mani was a leader who had pursued the politics of farmers beyond caste, religion, or political lines. “The KC(M) is committed to keep the fraternity feeling of farmers undivided while also continuing with the agitations to uphold rights of agricultural workers,’’ he added.

Hundreds of people poured into the venue of the remembrance meet at the Thirunakkara ground, where the party was born six decades ago, to offer tributes to the late leader. Though the organisers had decided to complete the ceremony at 2 p.m., people continued to pour in to the venue till 3 p.m.

The commemoration proceedings commenced with party chairman Jose K. Mani offering floral tributes in front of K.M. Mani’s picture. He was followed by the KC(M) Legislature Party leader and Minister Roshy Augustine, party vice chairman Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, and other party leaders.

Apart from the KC(M) workers, CPI(M) leader and Minister V.N. Vasavan, official representative of the State government in New Delhi K.V. Thomas, and other LDF leaders including CPI district secretary V.B. Binu, CPI(M) secretary A.V. Russell, and NCP leader Lathika Subhash, and others, paid their respects to the late Mani.