KC(M) affairs echo in House

The turmoil within the Kerala Congress (M) echoed in the Assembly on Monday. When KC(M) leader P.J. Joseph rose to deliver a speech, members of the Treasury Bench jocularly asked which party he represented and Mr. Joseph emphatically stated that he was a KC(M) member.

Mr. Joseph said he would not talk politics, but stick to the subject raised in a notice for the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition against price rise of essential commodities.

He later staged a walkout in protest against denial of leave for notice on the motion.

When he announced the walkout, all KC(M) members, C.F. Thomas, Mons Joseph, Roshy Augustine, and N. Jayaraj trooped out along with Mr. Joseph.

