KCE Act second amendment Bill 2022 passed

December 13, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram The Kerala Clinical Establishments Act (2018) Second Amendment Bill, 2022, presented before the Assembly last week and which had been referred to the subject committee, was passed by the Assembly on Tuesday.

The KCE Act had been unanimously passed by the State Legislature in 2018 and it was seen as a major step forward to ensuring quality standards for health-care establishments in the State and bringing in transparency and accountability in the manner of its functioning.

Two amendments were passed and made part of the KCE Act on Tuesday, both of which were necessitated by the COVID-19 situation which lasted from March 2020 to May 2022, when no activities, including registration of clinical establishments or its inspections, were possible.

Through one amendment, the validity of the temporary registration of clinical establishments was extended from four years to four years and six months. Through another amendment, the provision in Section 51 (1) of the Act that the time frame within which the government could issue any notifications in the official gazette to remove any hurdles in the implementation of the Act was extended from two years to four years.

Though three MLAs had issued dissent notes, they were not there in the Assembly to discuss their views when the Bill was taken for consideration

Health Minister Veena George said the implementation of KCE Act 2018 was imperative for the improvement of health-care service delivery in the State and for ensuring that people received quality care. The government was fully committed to the implementation of the Act in the State, she added.

Now that the amendments have been made part of the Act, all clinical establishments which have obtained temporary registration under the Kerala Clinical Establishments Council will have to apply for permanent registration before March 2023.