KCC to take out march against ‘discrimination’

Thiruvananthapuram A group of Christian priests will take out a march in the State capital on November 18 in protest against the alleged discrimination against the community and denial of rights to it by authorities.

The members of the Kerala Council of Churches (KCC), an ecumenical body of Churches in the southern State, will take out the protest march from the Martyrs’ Column to the Secretariat here.

A constituent member of the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI), the KCC currently has 18 Churches and the objective of the body is to bring together the Churches and other Christian organisations for mutual consultation, assistance and cooperative action in all matters related to Christian endeavour.

In a press statement, the KCC called for implementation of all promises made in the election manifesto by the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Among the many demands it raised, the council wanted the government to adopt a stand favouring Dalit Christians in a case related to the reservation for the community and to set up a welfare board for Christian religious teachers based on the model of madrasa teachers, the statement added.