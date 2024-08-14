KCC condemns arrest of Church office-bearers

The Kerala Council of Churches (KCC) on Tuesday condemned the “unfair” arrest of India Evangelical Lutheran Church Thiruvananthapuram Synod president Mohanan Manuel and priests of the denomination following a land dispute. The Peroorkada police arrested the Church office-bearers following a complaint by Mannammoola native Robinson David. In a statement, KCC claimed that the complainant resided illegally on the land owned by the India Evangelical Lutheran Church Trust in the compound of the Mannammoola Upper Primary School. The synod president and the others had gone to the premises to urge the complainant to vacate the area.