GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCC condemns arrest of Church office-bearers

Published - August 14, 2024 08:13 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Council of Churches (KCC) on Tuesday condemned the “unfair” arrest of India Evangelical Lutheran Church Thiruvananthapuram Synod president Mohanan Manuel and priests of the denomination following a land dispute. The Peroorkada police arrested the Church office-bearers following a complaint by Mannammoola native Robinson David. In a statement, KCC claimed that the complainant resided illegally on the land owned by the India Evangelical Lutheran Church Trust in the compound of the Mannammoola Upper Primary School. The synod president and the others had gone to the premises to urge the complainant to vacate the area.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.