KCC calls for steps to strengthen social harmony

‘Communal campaigns only help in polarising society on religious lines’

The religious and political leaderships should take concrete steps to strengthen social harmony and promote peaceful coexistence, Kerala Council of Churches (KCC) has said.

Addressing a joint press conference at Mavelikara on Friday, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) vice president Joshua Mar Ignathios, KCC vice president Alexios Mar Eusebius, KCC general secretary Prakash P. Thomas and Mavelikara Imam Abdul Waheed Moulavi Al Qasimi expressed concerns over statements and approaches that destroy humanity.

They sought an end to communal campaigns, including on social media, as they would only help in the polarisation of society on religious lines. People should join hands to counter the use of drugs, violence and terrorism. It was our responsibility to uphold national integrity and secular and democratic values. It was not right to blame an entire community for the mistakes of a small section. The leaderships of various religions should come forward to point out and rectify mistakes within their communities, they said.

On questions regarding the Pala Bishop’s ‘narcotic jihad’ jibe, Metropolitan Ignathios said the United Nations had earlier mentioned it. “Forced religious conversion is wrong. But it is happening,” he said.

Metropolitan Eusebius said that terrorism was not confined to any one religion.