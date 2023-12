December 03, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council will meet for the winter session between December 4 and 6. A joint meeting of the Kerala Catholic Council and the Bishops’ Council will be held on December 4, said a press release here. Representatives of 32 Catholic dioceses will participate in the meeting. The KCBC deliberations will be held on December 5 and 6 at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattom.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.