KCBC slams Chandy’s son

Press Trust of IndiaThiruvananthapuram

06 February 2021 00:32 IST

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Friday hit out at Chandy Oommen, son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, for allegedly justifying the conversion of Hagia Sophia in Turkey into a mosque.

Mr. Oommen, a Youth Congress leader, in a recent speech at a venue of the Muslim Youth League said thousands of churches were converted into dance bars and no one had any issue.

The KCBC, in a statement, said it was not right to ‘‘cultivate communalism’’ for garnering votes in election. ‘‘Young leaders should understand history while functioning as a political leader. His speech has pained the Christian community.’’

The KCBC said such communal statements will hurt society, especially before the Assembly elections.

However, Mr. Oommen, in a statement, said a part of his speech was cherry-picked to create a controversy.

On Friday evening, he issued a clarification, saying the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were spreading false news. ‘‘Those spreading false news are trying to mislead the Christian community,’’ he said, adding that it was a dangerous trend.