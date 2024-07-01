ADVERTISEMENT

KCBC slams bid by political leaders to divide Christian community

Published - July 01, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has slammed what it called attempts by vested interests to divide the Christian community. A statement issued by the Bishops’ Council claimed that there are political leaders, who want to get a firm grip on Kerala society, and are attempting to divide the community. Moves by such political leaders need to be condemned, the statement added.

There have been allegations open as well as subtle that the church leadership and the faithful are divided over issues. Recently BJP state president K. Surendran made some remarks that are aimed at creating the divide, the bishops added. Mr. Surendran claimed that Christians in the State did not heed the voice of church leaders and voted for the BJP, the statement said.

