KCBC samiti slams liquor policy

The government must withdraw its liquor policy, considering its devastating impact on society and widespread opposition from the public, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s (KCBC) Madhya Virudha Samiti has said.

The government ought to have given attention to the potential impact on families and society, before readying the policy, since the future of an entire generation is at stake. How will Kerala survive if workplaces and houses become liquor dens? How can a senseless bunch of people contribute to Kerala’s ‘renaissance’, asks Yoohanon Mar Theodosius, chairman of the samiti.

It is too immature to think that the State will be able to attract investment if it opens more pubs and liquor outlets. The government seems to be in a hurry to appease the liquor lobby. Moves afoot to permit manufacture of liquor from fruits will impact women more than anyone else. This will result in anarchy in the State, he said.