ADVERTISEMENT

KCBC panel justifies awareness initiatives for youth against ‘love traps’

April 09, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Jagratha Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has stated that the Catholic Church in Kerala will continue its awareness programmes against attempts to lure youth into ‘love traps’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Church had given warning signals pointing out that terrorism and love traps were a reality in today’s scenario. It had also exposed certain secret moves made by some vested interests by exploiting the loopholes in the law, says Fr. Michael Pulikkal, secretary of the commission, in a release here on April 9.

Though the communication did not directly mention the ongoing controversy over the screening of the movie The Kerala Story by the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, it blames the government for not acting against the plea to check the alleged misuse of the Special Marriage Act, resulting in women being cheated.

The awareness initiatives made by the Church against such issues need not be seen in a wrong way as the aim is to remove the ignorance in society about such realities. The jagratha samitis will make arrangements to maintain a vigil against such social vices, it says.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US