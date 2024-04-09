GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCBC panel justifies awareness initiatives for youth against ‘love traps’

April 09, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Jagratha Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has stated that the Catholic Church in Kerala will continue its awareness programmes against attempts to lure youth into ‘love traps’.

The Church had given warning signals pointing out that terrorism and love traps were a reality in today’s scenario. It had also exposed certain secret moves made by some vested interests by exploiting the loopholes in the law, says Fr. Michael Pulikkal, secretary of the commission, in a release here on April 9.

Though the communication did not directly mention the ongoing controversy over the screening of the movie The Kerala Story by the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, it blames the government for not acting against the plea to check the alleged misuse of the Special Marriage Act, resulting in women being cheated.

The awareness initiatives made by the Church against such issues need not be seen in a wrong way as the aim is to remove the ignorance in society about such realities. The jagratha samitis will make arrangements to maintain a vigil against such social vices, it says.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.