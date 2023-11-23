KCBC office-bearer slams Navakerala Sadas

November 23, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

A Kerala Catholic Bishops Council office-bearer has come down heavily on the Navakerala Sadas by calling it a “moving human exhibition”.

“Maybe it’s needed in a democracy, by those governing to explain their good deeds to the governed,” Father Abraham Irimbinikal, KCBC media commission secretary, said while using strong words to criticise the government for delays in payment of social welfare pensions and paddy procurement. The priest also obliquely referred to the standoff between the KSRTC and a private bus owner in Kottayam and said that the youth of the State were eager to migrate to the US and Europe thinking things were not in place in Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.