KCBC office-bearer slams Navakerala Sadas

November 23, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A Kerala Catholic Bishops Council office-bearer has come down heavily on the Navakerala Sadas by calling it a “moving human exhibition”.  

“Maybe it’s needed in a democracy, by those governing to explain their good deeds to the governed,” Father Abraham Irimbinikal, KCBC media commission secretary, said while using strong words to criticise the government for delays in payment of social welfare pensions and paddy procurement. The priest also obliquely referred to the standoff between the KSRTC and a private bus owner in Kottayam and said that the youth of the State were eager to migrate to the US and Europe thinking things were not in place in Kerala.

