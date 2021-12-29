KCBC expresses concern over attacks on Christians

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), the apex body of the Kerala Catholic Church hierarchy, has expressed concern over what the council called the "increasing instances of attacks on Christians" in different parts of the country.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the bishops said these attacks as well as the spread of anti-Christian sentiments were causes for concern. Attacks on Christians had taken place in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The bishops expressed the hope that the increasing incidents of attack on Christians would help open the eyes of the authorities. The KCBC said that some of the laws enacted in the country went against the spirit of secularism. Christians too should enjoy the protection under the Constitution, the bishops said.

The government should take action against those who spread hate and fake news, especially using social media platforms, the bishops said.