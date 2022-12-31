Catholics in Kerala mourn death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

December 31, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala’s Catholic community, which comprises a significant portion of the State’s population, mourned the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday. He was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, under whose tenure India got its first woman saint.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) condoled the death of Benedict XVI. KCBC president and Syro-Malankara Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos said the former pontiff had led the Catholic Church in the modern times with great distinction and steadfastness. Having strived tirelessly to preserve the faith of the Church, he spearheaded reforms within the denomination and also engaged with society.

He also reminisced the close bond Benedict XVI shared with the Catholic Christian community in India. He had also expressed his desire to visit the country and was fascinated by the philosophical and secularist ideals in India. The Pope Emeritus, who had elevated him to the College of Cardinals of the Catholic Church, was also a renowned theologian, Cardinal Cleemis added.

Sister Alphonsa from Kerala became Saint Alphonsa after being canonised by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008.

Mourning

The Syro-Malankara Church will observe mourning from January 1 to 5. While no celebratory programmes will be held during the period, marriages and other rites can be performed. Music ensembles and the use of loudspeakers will be avoided while conducting processions as part of church festivals.

Special prayers will be held in all churches of the denomination on January 8 in memory of the former Pope.

Latin Archdiocese

The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram also paid tributes to the former pontiff. Archbishop Thomas J. Netto remembered him for his commendable contributions to the Christian community and humanity as a whole. He also credited him for his unstinting efforts in ensuring cordial relations with other religious communities as well as strengthening the unity among various Christian denominations.

Pope Emirutus Benedict XVI taught us to grow in holiness by living a holy life himself. His passing away plunged the Catholic Church and the entire world into sorrow, said cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar church in a message here.