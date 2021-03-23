KCBC, Christian forum condemn attack on nuns

KOCHI

23 March 2021 21:53 IST

One of the persons taken into custody hails from Kerala

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has expressed its protest against the attack on a group of young women religious belonging to the Sacred Heart Congregation at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh last Friday.

A statement issued by the bishops here on Tuesday said the group of religious persons was taken into custody "without any reason" and appealed to the Kerala government to take note of the incident as one of the persons taken into custody hailed from Kerala and the Sacred Heart Congregation had its headquarters in the State.

The statement alleged that the women were taken into custody without the presence of women police personnel and that they were "allowed to be abused" by a group of people.

Separately, the Joint Christian Council also protested and expressed anxiety over the incident. It accused the government and the police of remaining mum when Christian missioners come under attack of Sangh Parivar organisations.

It decried that the police chose to register a case against the nuns who were attacked after over 100 alleged Bajrang Dal workers reached the Rurkela railway station.

Congress condemns it

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala condemned the alleged attack on nuns and the attempt to foist false cases on them at Jhansi. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he called for stern action against the assailants and steps to protect minorities in the country. Mr. Chennithala also urged the UP government to institute an inquiry into the incident.

Congress Working Committee Oommen Chandy also condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits. He said attacks on minorities would fuel fascist tendencies in the country.