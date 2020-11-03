KCBC calls for steps to tackle Islamic terrorism

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has called for concerted efforts by the global community to tackle the menace posed by Islamic terrorism in Europe and Asia.

In a statement, KCBC deputy secretary general and spokesperson Fr. Jacob G. Palackappilly and the council’s social harmony and vigilance commission secretary Fr. Saju Kuthodiputhenpurayil said that the recent terror attacks in European countries, including France and Austria, necessitated greater cooperation between countries, United Nations, and international agencies.

Efforts must be made to study the reasons behind growing religious fundamentalism and extremist activities that had affected several regions globally.

The council also called for necessary precautionary steps to thwart similar attacks in the State, citing reports of possible terror attacks in Kerala similar to the Easter bombings of 2019 in Sri Lanka and a United Nation report about the presence of Islamic extremist groups in the State.