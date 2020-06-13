KC(B) scotches rumours of return to UDF

KOLLAM

13 June 2020

‘An attempt to destroy the party’

Kerala Congress (B) is currently very comfortable in the LDF fold and all reports about a possible return to the UDF camp are baseless, said R Balakrishna Pillai, KC(B) chairman, here on Saturday.

Ending speculations and extending all support to the LDF government, he added that the State has been doing a commendable job in fighting COVID-19.

“The State government's initiatives have grabbed global attention and the opposition is trying to torpedo that,” he said.

K.B.Ganesh Kumar, the only party MLA representing the Pathanapuram constituency, said the news is part of a conspiracy and he hasn’t discussed the subject with any UDF leader.

“I left the UDF first, not the party. The news is an attempt to destroy Kerala Congress (B), especially at a time when local body elections are approaching,” he said.

Friendly visit

It was Deputy Leader of Opposition M.K.Muneer's recent visit to Mr. Pillai that triggered the rumours and Ganesh Kumar clarified it was just a friendly visit.

“No other leader has paid us a visit nor have we approached them,” he said.