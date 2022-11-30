KC wants hike in rubber prices to ₹200 per kg

November 30, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Kerala Congress Chairman P.J. Joseph here on Wednesday urged the State government to take immediate action to procure rubber by paying at least ₹200 per kg so as to save rubber farmers from the price crash.

Inaugurating a day-long protest organised by the regional party , Mr.Joseph said the State government had not paid ₹170, which is now fixed as the base price, to the farmers for the last two years. He asked the Central government to stop the import of compound rubber in large quantities or to raise the import duty.

Mr.Joseph also called for action under Article 19-1(a) of the GATT agreement which stipulated import controls by imposing a protective tariff for 10 years in case of a price collapse, economic loss and job loss to the member countries due to imports.

Kerala Congress working chairman P.C. Thomas, Mons Joseph, MLA, and party secretary general Joy Abraham were present.