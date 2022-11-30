  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Tunisia vs France; Australia vs Denmark

KC wants hike in rubber prices to ₹200 per kg

November 30, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Congress Chairman P.J. Joseph here on Wednesday urged the State government to take immediate action to procure rubber by paying at least ₹200 per kg so as to save rubber farmers from the price crash.

Inaugurating a day-long protest organised by the regional party , Mr.Joseph said the State government had not paid ₹170, which is now fixed as the base price, to the farmers for the last two years. He asked the Central government to stop the import of compound rubber in large quantities or to raise the import duty.

Mr.Joseph also called for action under Article 19-1(a) of the GATT agreement which stipulated import controls by imposing a protective tariff for 10 years in case of a price collapse, economic loss and job loss to the member countries due to imports.

Kerala Congress working chairman P.C. Thomas, Mons Joseph, MLA, and party secretary general Joy Abraham were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.