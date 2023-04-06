ADVERTISEMENT

K.C. Venugopal’s phone being misused, says assistant in police complaint

April 06, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The secretary to Congress MP and All India Congress Committee general secretary, K.C. Venugopal, has filed a complaint with the Director General of Police, Kerala, that Mr. Venugopal’s mobile number with a BSNL SIM card was possibly cloned and misused by unknown persons to make calls impersonating Mr. Venugopal.

The complaint pointed out two instances when fraudulent calls were made by unknown persons to one Yogesh Babu and one Manmohan. In one instance, a caller impersonating Mr. Venugopal sought some documents. In another call, the person impersonated Mr. Venugopal’s personal assistant and sought transfer of money.

The complaint states that neither Mr. Venugopal nor his assistant had made these calls and that the impersonators seemed to be having ulterior motives. The complaint seeks legal proceedings, including investigation under prevailing laws, against the persons who have misused Mr. Venugopal’s number.

