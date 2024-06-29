ADVERTISEMENT

K.C. Venugopal visits areas hit hard by coastal erosion

Published - June 29, 2024 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

K.C. Venugopal, MP, visited areas battered by coastal erosion in Ambalappuzha on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venugopal accompanied by Revenue department officials, ward members and Congress leaders reviewed the situation at Punnapra, Valanjavazhi, and Neerkunnam among other places.

Earlier attending the district development committee meeting, Mr. Venugopal demanded immediate steps to construct sea walls in worst-hit areas. The Alappuzha MP said that he had taken up the sufferings of the coastal people with Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine. The Minister promised to help, Mr. Venugopal said.

He urged the government to sanction money from the distress relief fund to protect coastal areas and for relief measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US