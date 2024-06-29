GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K.C. Venugopal visits areas hit hard by coastal erosion

Published - June 29, 2024 07:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

K.C. Venugopal, MP, visited areas battered by coastal erosion in Ambalappuzha on Saturday.

Mr. Venugopal accompanied by Revenue department officials, ward members and Congress leaders reviewed the situation at Punnapra, Valanjavazhi, and Neerkunnam among other places.

Earlier attending the district development committee meeting, Mr. Venugopal demanded immediate steps to construct sea walls in worst-hit areas. The Alappuzha MP said that he had taken up the sufferings of the coastal people with Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine. The Minister promised to help, Mr. Venugopal said.

He urged the government to sanction money from the distress relief fund to protect coastal areas and for relief measures.

