K.C. Venugopal urges Centre to bestow Bharat Ratna on M.S. Swaminathan

October 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

All India Congress Committee general secretary inaugurates the M.S. Swaminathan memorial meeting at Mankombu in Kuttanad

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, on Sunday, asked the Centre to bestow the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously on renowned agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan.

Mr. Venugopal was inaugurating the M.S. Swaminathan memorial meeting at Mankombu in Kuttanad.

The Congress leader called on the Kerala government to name the Kerala Agricultural University after M.S. Swaminathan. Terming the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to name Thanjavur agricultural college after the late scientist as a good example, Mr. Venugopal said that both the Union and Kerala governments were not giving due recognition to Swaminathan after his death.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, presided. Former Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader G. Sudhakaran, Congress leaders K.P. Sreekumar, Josy Sebastian, B. Babuprasad, Kerala Congress Working chairman P.C. Thomas and others spoke.

