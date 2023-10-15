HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K.C. Venugopal urges Centre to bestow Bharat Ratna on M.S. Swaminathan

All India Congress Committee general secretary inaugurates the M.S. Swaminathan memorial meeting at Mankombu in Kuttanad

October 15, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, on Sunday, asked the Centre to bestow the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously on renowned agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan.

Mr. Venugopal was inaugurating the M.S. Swaminathan memorial meeting at Mankombu in Kuttanad.

The Congress leader called on the Kerala government to name the Kerala Agricultural University after M.S. Swaminathan. Terming the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to name Thanjavur agricultural college after the late scientist as a good example, Mr. Venugopal said that both the Union and Kerala governments were not giving due recognition to Swaminathan after his death.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, presided. Former Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader G. Sudhakaran, Congress leaders K.P. Sreekumar, Josy Sebastian, B. Babuprasad, Kerala Congress Working chairman P.C. Thomas and others spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.