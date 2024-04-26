K.C. Venugopal says E.P. Jayarajan met Prakash Javadekar with the knowledge of Kerala CM

April 26, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

All Indian Congress Committee (organisation) general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said that Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader E.P. Jayarajan met and held discussions with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar with the knowledge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a statement issued on April 26, Mr. Venugopal, who is the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Alappuzha constituency in Kerala, said Mr. Jayarajan “made a deal with the BJP for the Chief Minister.”

The Congress leader said Mr. Jayarajan’s admission of meeting Mr. Javadekar and the Chief Minister’s response revealed a “clear-cut deal” between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala.

“The Chief Minister is justifying Mr. Jayarajan. It shows that the meeting between Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Javadekar had taken place with his knowledge. As per the deal, the CPI(M) will help the BJP in 2-3 seats. In return, the Union government will drop the Lavalin case and the Karuvannur cooperative bank fraud case. The CPI(M) in Kerala is deviating from the communist ideology. Both the CPI(M) and the BJP have joined hands to destroy the Congress party,” Mr. Venugopal said.

He said that “good communists” would vote for the UDF candidates in Kerala. Mr. Venugopal said the UDF would win all 20 Lok Sabha seats in the State. He also exuded confidence in his victory in the Alappuzha constituency.

His main rivals in Alappuzha are A.M. Ariff of the CPI(M) and BJP’s Shobha Surendran.