GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

K.C. Venugopal says E.P. Jayarajan met Prakash Javadekar with the knowledge of Kerala CM

Congress leader says Jayarajan’s admission of meeting Javadekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s response reveal a ‘clear-cut deal’ between CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala

April 26, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
All Indian Congress Committee (organisation) general secretary K.C. Venugopal (file)

All Indian Congress Committee (organisation) general secretary K.C. Venugopal (file) | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

All Indian Congress Committee (organisation) general secretary K.C. Venugopal has said that Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader E.P. Jayarajan met and held discussions with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar with the knowledge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a statement issued on April 26, Mr. Venugopal, who is the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Alappuzha constituency in Kerala, said Mr. Jayarajan “made a deal with the BJP for the Chief Minister.”

The Congress leader said Mr. Jayarajan’s admission of meeting Mr. Javadekar and the Chief Minister’s response revealed a “clear-cut deal” between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala.

Kerala CM says LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan should have exercised caution in meeting Prakash Javadekar in presence of middleman

“The Chief Minister is justifying Mr. Jayarajan. It shows that the meeting between Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Javadekar had taken place with his knowledge. As per the deal, the CPI(M) will help the BJP in 2-3 seats. In return, the Union government will drop the Lavalin case and the Karuvannur cooperative bank fraud case. The CPI(M) in Kerala is deviating from the communist ideology. Both the CPI(M) and the BJP have joined hands to destroy the Congress party,” Mr. Venugopal said.

He said that “good communists” would vote for the UDF candidates in Kerala. Mr. Venugopal said the UDF would win all 20 Lok Sabha seats in the State. He also exuded confidence in his victory in the Alappuzha constituency.

His main rivals in Alappuzha are A.M. Ariff of the CPI(M) and BJP’s Shobha Surendran.

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.