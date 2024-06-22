K.C. Venugopal demands court-monitored probe into NEET exam row

The alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) have affected the sanctity of all the competitive exams conducted by the Union government, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, MP, has said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Alappuzha on Saturday, Mr. Venugopal said the question paper for the medical entrance test was leaked and sold to some candidates for a hefty sum. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take moral responsibility for the scam, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is maintaining silence on the matter. The government is trying to protect the culprits by blaming officials. The opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will raise the issue in the upcoming Parliament session. The Education Minister will have to answer our questions,” Mr. Venugopal said.

He said the Congress would continue organising protests nationwide until the Central government fixed the issue. The Congress leader demanded a court-monitored probe into the Neet exam row.

On the Calls to abolish the NEET test, Mr. Venugopal said the party had not taken a stance on it. In view of the allegations, the party will discuss the matter and take a call, he added.

He flayed the State government’s move to release three convicts undergoing prison sentences for murdering Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T.P. Chandrasekharan. The AICC general secretary said remission of the convicts would send the wrong message. The entire State will oppose the government move, he added.

Mr. Venugopal said the Congress Working Committee had already asked Rahul Gandhi to become Leader of the Opposition and he would make a decision soon.

He criticised the Union government for not appointing Kodikunnil Suresh, MP as pro tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha despite him being the senior-most member.

