K.C. Venugopal confident of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s victory in Wayanad byelection with historic margin

Published - September 25, 2024 03:41 pm IST - KALPETTA

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal noted that earlier discussions with front leaders resulted in a unanimous decision to ramp up grassroots campaigning to bolster support for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election prospects

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal (file) | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal has expressed strong confidence that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat—vacated by Rahul Gandhi—by a record margin.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) following a review meeting of the district United Democratic Front (UDF), Mr. Venugopal underscored the party’s commitment to securing a significant victory for Ms. Vadra in the upcoming bye-election.

During his address, he noted that earlier discussions with front leaders resulted in a unanimous decision to ramp up grassroots campaigning to bolster support for Ms. Vadra’s election prospects.

Mr. Venugopal also addressed the pressing challenges posed by the devastating landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30, which he cited as a significant obstacle to the election preparations. He criticised the central government for its inadequate response to the crisis, arguing that an interim relief package should have been promptly announced instead of waiting for the State’s formal project initiatives.

He called on the State government to investigate the reasons behind this delay and to revise its proposals as necessary to ensure that aid reaches those in needs.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Venugopal reaffirmed the UDF’s determination to hold both the Central and State governments accountable, emphasizing that the Wayanad landslide represents one of the nation’s most severe tragedies. He lamented that many survivors had yet to receive the required relief, attributing this delay to alleged coordination issues within the State government.

