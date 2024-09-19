ADVERTISEMENT

K.C. Venugopal chosen for Aryadan Award

Published - September 19, 2024 06:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.C. Venugopal, MP and All India Congress Committee general secretary, has been chosen for an award instituted in memory of the late Congress leader and former Minister Aryadan Mohammed.

Aryadan Shoukath, Mohammed’s son and functionary of a foundation in his name, told the media on Thursday that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would present the award carrying a purse of ₹1 lakh, a citation, and a sculpture at an event to be held in his home town of Nilambur in Malappuram on September 25.

Mr. Venugopal was selected for the honour by a jury consisting of writers Kalpetta Narayanan, P. Surendran, and Congress leader K.C. Joseph.

A commemoration event too would be held on the same day to mark Mohammed’s second death anniversary. A national seminar on secularism, release of books, and a documentary on Mohammed would be part of it. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, among others, would be present, Mr. Shoukath added.

