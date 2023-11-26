HamberMenu
K.C. Mammen, renowned paediatrician, no more

November 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

K.C. Mammen, eminent paediatrician and founder Medical Director of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital at Kolencherry died here on Sunday. He was 93 and is survived by his wife Dr. Annamma Mammen and three daughters; Dr. Sarah, Anu Kurien and Mary Kurien. The funeral will be held at the Puthen pally here at 12.30 noon.

Born to K. M. Cherian, former chief editor of the Malayalam Manorama and Kallupara Maretu Saramma, in 1930, Dr. Mammen pursued an MBBS degree followed by a DCH diploma from London and an MRCP degree from Edinburgh. From 1962 to 1970, he served as Professor in the Department of Paediatrics at the Vellore Medical College and later served as director of the hospital at Kolencherry till 1988.

