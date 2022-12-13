KC (M) urges government to rectify mistakes in satellite survey of ESZ

December 13, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In view of the mounting criticism of the satellite survey of ecologically sensitive areas in the State, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking to extend the time frame for the public to submit complaints pointing out omissions in the survey.

In a memorandum, Mr.Mani pointed out that complaints were pouring in from inhabited areas of the Western Ghats that the report and map published by the government were incomplete. Against this backdrop, he urged the government to publish complete details of the structures identified in the survey and the geo-coordinates indicating the boundary of the sensitive area.

Demanding the constitution of a high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary to take immediate action on the issue, he urged the Chief Minister to direct a `ground truthing’ to collect details on the farms in the ecologically sensitive areas.

Various organisations such as the Indian farmers Movement and the Rashriya Kisan Mahasangh (RKM) have raised strong objections to the survey report published by the State government on its website. In a statement , RKM South India coordinator V.C. Sebastian has alleged that the survey is aimed at relocating people from the forest fringes to expand the area of forests.

An expert committee published the findings of the satellite survey undertaken by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC) on Monday. The survey has identified nearly 50,000 structures in the 1-km ESZ around the 23 protected forests using remote sensing.