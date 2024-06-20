KC (M) calls for panel to reform laws on land

A parliamentary party meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) here on Thursday called for the establishment of a commission to review and revise all existing land-related laws and regulations in Kerala and offer recommendations on formulating a common land Act and associated regulations.

The meeting, chaired by KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani, emphasised that the commission be composed of retired judges and legal experts.

Since Kerala’s formation, numerous land-related laws and regulations have been enacted, leading to conflicting terms across different legislation. This has resulted in countless land-related disputes affecting farmers and squatters.

A recent order issued by the Revenue Principal Secretary which revises an October circular from the State Land Board allows the use of land, including plantations exempted under the Kerala Land Reforms Act, for other purposes. This has raised concerns among small and marginal farmers.

The meeting also called for a political reassessment of the decision to afforest 158,614.7 hectares of land under the Private Forest Acquisition Act of 1971. It stressed the necessity of forming a Land Law Reform Commission to periodically update land laws and permanently resolve complex land issues.

