ADVERTISEMENT

KC (M) calls for panel to reform laws on land

Published - June 20, 2024 07:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A parliamentary party meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) here on Thursday called for the establishment of a commission to review and revise all existing land-related laws and regulations in Kerala and offer recommendations on formulating a common land Act and associated regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, chaired by KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani, emphasised that the commission be composed of retired judges and legal experts.

Since Kerala’s formation, numerous land-related laws and regulations have been enacted, leading to conflicting terms across different legislation. This has resulted in countless land-related disputes affecting farmers and squatters.

A recent order issued by the Revenue Principal Secretary which revises an October circular from the State Land Board allows the use of land, including plantations exempted under the Kerala Land Reforms Act, for other purposes. This has raised concerns among small and marginal farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting also called for a political reassessment of the decision to afforest 158,614.7 hectares of land under the Private Forest Acquisition Act of 1971. It stressed the necessity of forming a Land Law Reform Commission to periodically update land laws and permanently resolve complex land issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US