GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KC (M) calls for panel to reform laws on land

Published - June 20, 2024 07:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A parliamentary party meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) here on Thursday called for the establishment of a commission to review and revise all existing land-related laws and regulations in Kerala and offer recommendations on formulating a common land Act and associated regulations.

The meeting, chaired by KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani, emphasised that the commission be composed of retired judges and legal experts.

Since Kerala’s formation, numerous land-related laws and regulations have been enacted, leading to conflicting terms across different legislation. This has resulted in countless land-related disputes affecting farmers and squatters.

A recent order issued by the Revenue Principal Secretary which revises an October circular from the State Land Board allows the use of land, including plantations exempted under the Kerala Land Reforms Act, for other purposes. This has raised concerns among small and marginal farmers.

The meeting also called for a political reassessment of the decision to afforest 158,614.7 hectares of land under the Private Forest Acquisition Act of 1971. It stressed the necessity of forming a Land Law Reform Commission to periodically update land laws and permanently resolve complex land issues.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.