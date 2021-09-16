KC flags KPCC panel report

Report finds KC(M) exit had impacted UDF’s poll result

Miffed over a report attributed to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) that termed the exit of Kerala Congress (M) from the United Democratic Front (UDF) as a major setback, the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph will raise a complaint against it during a meeting of the coalition leadership on September 23.

According to a party leader, a leadership meeting of the party had decided to raise the issue during the UDF district committee meeting here on Thursday. “But the plan had to be put off for the time being. The issue will definitely be raised during the day-long camp, which is slated to discuss all issues relating to the poll debacle,” he said.

The leadership meeting also decided to demand adequate representation for the regional party in Central Travancore while reconstituting the Assembly-level committees of the coalition. “The party will seek to lead the committees in areas where it has a strong base,” the leader said.

The report, prepared by a sub-committee appointed by the KPCC, had already drawn sharp reactions from the Joseph group leaders such as Mons Joseph, MLA, and UDF district committee chairman Saji Manjakadambil. The party is also upset over the infighting that unfolded within the Congress in connection with the election of the Kottayam District Congress Committee president.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurated the UDF district committee meeting. Mr. Manjakadamban presided. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, UDF convener M.M. Hassan, Kerala Congress leader Joy Abraham, and MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Mani C. Kappan were present.