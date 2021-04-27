KC factions formalise merger

KOTTAYAM

27 April 2021 18:54 IST

P.J. Joseph is party chairman, P.C. Thomas working chairman

Amidst voices of dissent raised by the veteran leader Francis George, the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph has formalised its merger with the Kerala Congress led by P.C. Thomas.

A meeting convened online by the party leadership in Thodupuzha on Tuesday appointed Mr. Joseph as party chairman and Mr. Thomas as working chairman. Mons Joseph has been elected as the executive chairman, while Joy Abraham is the secretary general.

Advertising

Advertising

T.U. Kuruvila will serve as the chief coordinator, while Francis George, Thomas Unniyadan and Johny Nellore have been elected as the party's deputy chairmen. The meeting also chose 12 leaders, including Joseph M. Puthussery, to the posts of vice chairman and C. Abraham Kalamannil as the treasurer, besides a 71-member high-power committee.

The party chairman later nominated Graceamma Mathew as senior general secretary.

Meanwhile, Mr George, who had abstained from the meeting on Tuesday, came out in the open expressing reservations on being appointed as the deputy chairman. “The concerns over the party reorganisation have been conveyed to the party chairman and the deputy chairman's post would not be taken up as long as the outstanding issues are settled,” he told media persons.

Official sources, meanwhile, pointed out that Mr. George, who had quit as the chairman of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, was apparently upset over being left out as the executive chairman. Besides Mr. George, senior leaders Mr.Nelloor and Mr. Puthussery too are reportedly unhappy over their new designations.

Responding to Mr. George's comments, the party chairman said the issue would soon be settled through discussions.