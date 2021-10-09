KC factions celebrate party’s birth anniversary

KOTTAYAM

09 October 2021 19:37 IST

All groups flay Centre’s anti-farmer policies

All factions of the Kerala Congress on Saturday celebrated the 58th formation day of the regional party.

Inaugurating the celebrations organised by the Kerala Congress (M), party chairman Jose K. Mani launched a scathing attack against the Union Government for its attempts to curb the farmers’ protests using violence. “Having failed to hold talks with the protesting farmers even after 10 months, the Union Government is now attempting to wipe them out as was evident from the act of the Union Minister's son at Lakhimpur Kheri,” Mr. Mani said.

He also spoke of the party's plan to bring about a comprehensive change in the organisational framework. The party steering committee on Saturday approved a working plan incorporating changes being implemented on the basis of Mission 2030 and another notification on the election schedule, rules and procedures of the party from ward level to state level.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and others were present.

The Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph organised its celebrations at the party headquarters in Kottayam. Inaugurating the meeting, Mr. Joseph accused both the Union and State Governments of following anti-farmer policies.

“It is highly deplorable that the Union Government turned a blind eye towards the gruesome incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh, even after stringent criticism from the Supreme Court,” he said. Party working chairman P.C. Thomas presided over. Mons Joseph, MLA, and others spoke on the occasion.

The function organised by Kerala Congress (Jacob) was inaugurated by the party leader Anoop Jacob, MLA. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jacob accused the LDF Government of covering up the exact number of the COVID-19 deaths. According to him, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident had brought to light the fascist tendency of the BJP.