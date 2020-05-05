KBS to distribute rice

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) will distribute 12 tonnes of rice among the poor in the community. Around 1,200 families are expected to be covered in the charity scheme. The inauguration of the programme will take place at Nellissery on Wednesday.

KBS president Karimpuzha Raman said that the organisation had spent ₹2 crore for several activities supporting the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Masks and gloves were distributed to the police, revenue, municipal, and health personnel, and vital support was given to community kitchens in various districts.

Mr. Raman said that priests and their helpers in temples across the State were given stipends during the lockdown.